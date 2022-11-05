Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

