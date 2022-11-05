Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.2 %

NWN stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.91%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock valued at $76,522. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 372.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after buying an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after purchasing an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 121.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

