Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NVS opened at $81.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis Profile

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

