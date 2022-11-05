Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE NUS traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

