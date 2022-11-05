NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $106.08 million and $5.96 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.17 or 0.31446269 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012282 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

