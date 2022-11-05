Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE:NXN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.