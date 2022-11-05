Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:NXN opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio ( NYSE:NXN Get Rating ) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

