Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NQP opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

