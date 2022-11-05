Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$269.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$278.22 million.

Further Reading

