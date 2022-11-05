nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises 2.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.40% of nVent Electric worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. 1,118,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $56,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,275.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,912 shares of company stock valued at $434,039. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

