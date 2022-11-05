NXM Reaches Market Cap of $357.41 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. NXM has a market cap of $357.41 million and approximately $2,877.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $54.20 or 0.00256171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

