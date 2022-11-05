Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after buying an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,045,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,533,000 after purchasing an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,817,412 shares of company stock valued at $226,877,729. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

