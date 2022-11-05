Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,817,412 shares of company stock worth $226,877,729 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

