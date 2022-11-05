Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $151.40 million and $94.92 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

