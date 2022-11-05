Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ocwen Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.13 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.