Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.17.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

