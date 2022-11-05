Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $8,255,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.