Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ONBPO opened at $24.56 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.