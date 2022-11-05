Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ONBPO opened at $24.56 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
About Old National Bancorp
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old National Bancorp (ONBPO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.