Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 15th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Old National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.70 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $61,389,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

