Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 284.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

