OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given New €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from €60.00 ($60.00) to €58.00 ($58.00) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($53.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.38.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 5.4 %

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.