One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 70 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 348,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,507,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757,304. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

