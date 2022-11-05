ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Wedbush

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Down 18.1 %

STKS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.73. 340,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.