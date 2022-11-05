Ontology Market Capitalization Reaches $212.23 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $212.23 million and $19.32 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,647.34 or 0.07702346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00090769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00071467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.