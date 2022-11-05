Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 1,635,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,923. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.34.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 176.37%.

Institutional Trading of Open Text

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 22.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

