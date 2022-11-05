Oppenheimer Downgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to Market Perform

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $375.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

NYSE HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.43 and its 200-day moving average is $320.14. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,206,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,206,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13,806.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

