Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.73. Opsens shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 27,207 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Opsens Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
About Opsens
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opsens (OPSSF)
