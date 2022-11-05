Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,049,000 after buying an additional 188,579 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $76.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

