Orchid (OXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.51 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $72.01 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,267.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007888 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10408938 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,306,205.53 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

