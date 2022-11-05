Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Acquired by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 130.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

ONL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. 269,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

ONL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Orion Office REIT from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

