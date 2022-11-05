ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ORIX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 11.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 50.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

