Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

