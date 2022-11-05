Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Outfront Media has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Outfront Media has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Outfront Media to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $29.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Outfront Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

