Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outfront Media

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

