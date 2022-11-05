Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 35.5%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Atlas pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Atlas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Atlas 37.73% 12.55% 4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Basin Shipping and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 1 3 1 0 2.00

Atlas has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.97 billion 0.46 $844.81 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.65 billion 2.30 $400.50 million $2.06 7.42

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas.

Summary

Atlas beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. As of February 28, 2022, the company had a fleet of 130 Handysize vessels, and 124 Supramax vessels. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

