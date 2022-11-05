Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 33,899 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

