Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 33,899 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
