Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Shares of PZZA traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,671. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

