Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRMRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.86.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRMRF stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.91. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 18.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0728 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.13%.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

