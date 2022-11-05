Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PKIUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parkland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

