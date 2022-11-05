Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Parsons stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 610.0% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

