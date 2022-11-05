Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.19%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

