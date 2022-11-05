Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $306.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $522.84. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.14.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

