PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,464,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

