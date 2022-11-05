PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $127.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.19.

PayPal stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 41,464,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $230.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

