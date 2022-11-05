PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Financial Contrast

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.44 $54.02 million $7.78 11.21 PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 2.81 $40.10 million $2.43 7.72

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 29.12% 12.50% 1.10% PCB Bancorp 34.19% 14.17% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats PCB Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

