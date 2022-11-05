Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NYSE PEB opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,630,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

