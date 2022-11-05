Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

