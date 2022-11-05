Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th.
Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$25.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
