Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.61.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.05. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8967255 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

