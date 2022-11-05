Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $12.30 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.60.

PBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at about $62,277,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,722 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.