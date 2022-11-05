Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 24,528,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,827,718. The firm has a market cap of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

